Classic Call of Duty Games Re-Enter the New Zealand Charts, Pikmin 4 Debuts in 8th

posted 16 minutes ago

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in first place New Zealand charts from seventh to first place, according to IGEA for the week ending July 23, 2023.

There were three Call of Duty games in the top 10 with the most recent release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, remained in fifth place. There were also two classic entries in the franchise that were in the top 10 with Call of Duty: Black Ops II taking second place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 taking ninth place.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Pikmin 4, debuted in eighth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is down one spot to third place, NBA 2K23 is up two spots to fourth place, and Diablo IV fell from fourth to sixth place. Hogwarts Legacy dropped four spots to seventh place, while FIFA 23 re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops II Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Diablo IV Hogwarts Legacy Pikmin 4 - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 FIFA 23

