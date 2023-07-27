Xbox Games with Gold for August 2023 Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for August 2023. Two Xbox One games will be free to download next month.

Here is the list of Games with Gold:

Blue Fire ($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31

Inertial Drift ($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to August 31

Here is an overview of the games:

Blue Fire

Evil forces have taken over the world of Penumbra. They need a warrior of light and darkness! Embark on a journey to explore temples filled with 3D platforming challenges, battle wild enemies, and go on side quests. Master the art of movement as you face increasingly challenging Void Puzzles and unlock the secrets that will save the day.

Inertial Drift

Can you master the perfect drift? Drive through a 90s retro future in this arcade racing game that leverages a unique handling model and twin-stick drift mechanices. Choose from 16 unique cars across 20 wild tracks to tear through the neon streets. Rev up your skills in single-player story move and then prove you’re the best in multiplayer.

