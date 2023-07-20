FTC Ends in-House Case Attempting to Block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 28 minutes ago

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US has suspended its case with an in-house judge in an attempt to block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The FTC in the US had tried two separate approaches in attempting to block this deal. The first was a lawsuit filed in December that was set to go before its own in-house judge on August 2. The second was to get a preliminary injunction from the courts, however, they lost said case even after an appeal.

Microsoft and Activision in a motion posted on the FTC website stated, "Withdrawal from adjudication is not only mandatory but is in the public interest. The district court had a full opportunity to consider the FTC’s claims and found that the Commission was unlikely to succeed on the merits of those claims for multiple, independently sufficient reasons."

The acquisition has been approved in Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. With the FTC suspending its attempt to block the deal it has essentially been approved in the US.

The last hurdle for Microsoft and Activision Blizzard is in the UK. The deal was blocked in April, however, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK and Microsoft are working out a new deal.

It was reported last week Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control over cloud-gaming in the UK to appease the CMA. It is reported Microsoft might be willing to sell its cloud gaming rights in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company. One person said a private equity company might be interested.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard this week announced an extension of Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming publisher with a new deadline of October 18 to complete the transaction.

"Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have extended the merger agreement deadline to 10/18," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer at the time. "We're optimistic about getting this done, and excited about bringing more games to more players everywhere."

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have also agreed to higher termination fees and new commercial arrangements for the acquisition. Microsoft has to pay a termination fee of $3.5 billion if either parts walks away from the deal on August 29, which increases to $4.5 billion on September 15.

Activision Blizzard has also agreed to potentially "hold separate the Company or certain assets of the Company or to implement other lawful alternatives to consummate the Merger" to satisfy concerns from the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles