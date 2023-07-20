Marvel's Spider-Man 2-Themed PS5 Console and DualSense Controller Announced - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have announced a limited edition PlayStation 5 console and PS5 DualSense controller bundle that is themed to Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The PS5 console features "a custom PlayStation 5 console cover design with the symbiote closing in on our White Spider icon." The controller is designed to show the "symbiote threat creeping across the entire controller." The limited edition bundle also includes a voucher for a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

For those that already own a PS5 will be able to purchase the custom PS5 covers for the PS5 console with disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition. The limited edition PS5 DualSense controller will also be available separately.

The limited edition bundle, PS5 console covers, and DualSense controller will release on September 1 with pre-orders opening on July 28.

View the announcement trailer for the limited edition items below:

"The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that’s taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils," said Insomniac Games Senior Art Director Jacinda Chew. "This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain."

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 20.

View images of the Marvel's Spider-Man 2-Themed PS5 console, PS5 DualSense, and PS5 covers below:

