Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Ships Over 4 Million Units - Sales

posted 58 minutes ago

Konami announced Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! has shipped more than four million units. The figure includes digital sales.

The game had reached 3.5 million units in March 2022, three million units in June 2021, 2.5 million units in February 2021, two million units in January 2021, and 750,000 units in December 2020.

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! launched for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 19, 2020.

Read details on the game below:

In Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!, players become the president of a railroad company and must acquire properties across Japan with the goal of having the highest total assets in the country.

Various new properties have been added for this latest entry, including “New National Stadium” in Sendagaya and “Shime Parfait” in Susukino.

There are also all sorts of events that occur across Japan, as well as numerous famous monsters specific to each area, which can either become an ally or an obstruction.

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! also supports local games through multiple Switch units, as well as online games. There is even a save function that allows you to return to where you left off in case you need to stop a game midway.

