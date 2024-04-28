Fallout Continues to Dominate the Australian Charts, No Rest for the Wicked Debuts in 6th - Sales

The Fallout continues to dominate the Australian charts with four of the top five best-selling games, according to IGEA for the week ending April 21, 2024.

Fallout 4 was the best-selling game, Fallout 76 was up from fifth to second place, Fallout: New Vegas remained in third place, and Fallout 3 was up from eighth to fifth place.

No Rest for the Wicked was the one new release in the top 10 as it debuted in sixth place.

Helldivers 2 is in fourth place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in seventh place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in eighth place, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is in ninth place, and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Fallout 4 Fallout 76 Fallout: New Vegas Helldivers 2 Fallout 3 No Rest for the Wicked - NEW Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2 Halo: The Master Chief Collection Grand Theft Auto V

