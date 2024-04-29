Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the the French Charts - Sales

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) in its fourth week has remained in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place, and Mario Vs. Donkey Kong (NS) remained in fourth place.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Gran Turismo 7 The Last of Us Part I EA Sports FC 24

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Assassin's Creed Mirage Skull and Bones

PS4 Gran Turismo 7 EA Sports FC 24 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Xbox One Dark Souls Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Princess Peach: Showtime! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Fallout Special Anthology Minecraft EA Sports FC 24

