Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the the French Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 609 Views

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) in its fourth week has remained in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2024, according to SELL.  

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place, and Mario Vs. Donkey Kong (NS) remained in fourth place.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Gran Turismo 7
  2. The Last of Us Part I
  3. EA Sports FC 24

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Forza Horizon 5
  2. Assassin's Creed Mirage
  3. Skull and Bones
PS4
  1. Gran Turismo 7
  2. EA Sports FC 24
  3. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox One
  1. Dark Souls Trilogy
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
Nintendo Switch
  1. Princess Peach: Showtime!
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
  1. Fallout Special Anthology
  2. Minecraft
  3. EA Sports FC 24

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


