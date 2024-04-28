Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 20, 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy remained in second place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder raced up four spots to third place. Princess Peach: Showtime! is up one spot to fourth place and Minecraft is up four spots to fifth place.

Helldivers 2 is two spots to sixth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 shot up eight spots to seventh place. Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to eighth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up from 14th to ninth place and Sonic Superstars raced up the charts from 36th to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Princess Peach: Showtime! Minecraft Helldivers 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Nintendo Switch Sports Grand Theft Auto V Sonic Superstars

