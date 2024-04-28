Fallout Once Again Dominates the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 13 hours ago

Due to the success of the TV show four Fallout games were in the top five best-selling games on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 21, 2024.

Fallout 4 was the best-selling game, Fallout 76 was up from seventh to second place, Fallout: New Vegas was up from sixth third place, and Fallout 3 was up from 10th to fifth place.

Helldivers 2 is in fourth place, Grand Theft Auto V is in sixth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in seventh place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is in eighth place, NBA 2K24 is in ninth place, and EA Sports FC 24 is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Fallout 4 Fallout 76 Fallout: New Vegas Helldivers 2 Fallout 3 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III NBA 2K24 EA Sports FC 24

