Report: Microsoft and CMA Reach Agreement on Small Divestiture

Microsoft won its case earlier today against the FTC in the US as Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the preliminary injunction. The FTC has until Friday to appeal the decision.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK did block the deal in April, however, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard ended up appealing the decision and hearings were set to start on July 24. That has since been paused as the CMA and Microsoft have decided to see if a new deal could be worked out.

CNBC journalist David Faber is now reporting Microsoft and the CMA have reached an agreement.

"Microsoft and the CMA have agreed on a small divestiture to address the regulator’s concerns," reads the report from CNBC.

If Microsoft and the CMA have reached an agreement, and if the FTC don't appeal the decision in the US, Microsoft could close the Activision Blizzard acquisition as early as this weekend.

"After today’s court decision in the U.S., our focus now turns back to the UK," Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith previously stated. "While we ultimately disagree with the CMA’s concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA.

"In order to prioritize work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of the litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and the parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."

The UK CMA in a previous statement said, "We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our Final Report.

"In order to be able to prioritise work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and all parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."

