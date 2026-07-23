Ubisoft CEO Says PlayStation Ending Physical Discs Won't 'Disturb' the Industry Much - News

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Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot during the company's earnings call with investors was asked his thoughts on PlayStation ending physical game discs in January 2028.

"What we saw on the PC is that it helped to grow the market," Guillemot said. "There's also some pressure for the future on the cost of machines, and being able to be only digital will help to have a more accessible machine, I would say. As you said, there are pluses and minuses. But we think it will not disturb, too much, the industry."

PC has essentially been digital only for well over a decade, however, the nature of it being an open platform means there are multiple storefronts to choose from. While on PlayStation consoles the only place to buy digital games are on Sony's PlayStation Store.

The number of physical games sold have fallen dramatically since the peak in 2009 in the US, according to Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella. There were 292 million physical games sold in the US for the 12-month period ending June 2009, which has since fallen to 37 million for the 12-months period ending June 2026.

Other entertainment industries - music and movies - do still sell physical media, however, it has become a small fraction of the overall market.

Thanks, Gamesradar.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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