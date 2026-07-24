Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Opening Movie Released - News

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by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arc System Works have released the opening movie for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

Also announced it that Phoenix Cyclops will be the first Year 1 DLC character.

View the opening movie below:

View the Phoenix Cyclops trailer below:

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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