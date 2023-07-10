Final Fantasy Series Tops 180 Million Units Sold Worldwide - Sales

Square Enix has announced the Final Fantasy series has sold over 180 million units worldwide. This figure is up from 173 million units sold as of March 31, 2022.

"For over 35 years, the Final Fantasy series has delighted generations of gamers and millions of players worldwide through beloved role-playing adventures that are built upon the benchmarks of spectacular visuals, highly imaginative worlds, rich stories, memorable characters, and technical and gameplay innovation leading the industry and earning the highest accolades from around the world. Each mainline game in the series is a completely new experience, and an ideal entry-point to the series.

"Titles of the series have sold over 180 million units worldwide."

Square Enix also recently announced Final Fantasy XVI has surpassed three million units shipped worldwide in about a week. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is down from Final Fantasy VII Remake, which shipped 3.5 million units in three days, as well as Final Fantasy XV, which shipped five million units in its first day. It should be noted, the PS5 has a much smaller install base than the PS4 did when Final Fantasy VII Remake launched, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One combined when Final Fantasy XV released.

Final Fantasy XVI launched for PlayStation 5 on June 22.

