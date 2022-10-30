Final Fantasy Series Tops 173 Million Global Shipments and Digital Sales - Sales

Square Enix in its 2022 Annual Report has revealed the sales figures for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This includes the Final Fantasy series, which has topped 173 million units in global package shipments and digital sales.

"Since the release of the first title in 1987, this roleplaying game franchise has been lauded by customers the world over for its use of cutting-edge visual technologies, the distinctive look and feel of its universe, and its rich stories." reads the report. "Thanks in part to our commitment to bringing Final Fantasy to the Western markets as well, cumulative global physical and digital sales have topped 173 million units."

Square Enix also announced the Dragon Quest series has topped 85 million units in global package shipments and digital sales and the Kingdom Hearts series has topped 36 million units.

All versions of Final Fantasy VII has surpassed 13.9 million units to date.

"Final Fantasy VII: Since the release in 1997, this game franchise has attracted many players with its epic and touching stories, fascinating characters, and its use of cutting-edge visual technologies of the time," reads the report. "Physical and digital sales have topped 13.9 million units to date."

