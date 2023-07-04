Microsoft Thinks Sony Will Release a PS5 Slim Later This Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,196 Views
Microsoft is expecting Sony to release a PlayStation 5 Slim model later this year and thinks it could have the same price point of the current PS5 Digital Edition of $399.99, according to documents filed by Microsoft as part of the FTC vs Microsoft hearing and spotted by The Verge.
"The FTC contends that Xbox and PlayStation constitute a market of two because they are offered at a similar price," reads the document. "That is unpersuasive. To begin with, '[t]he Supreme Court has repeatedly held that a price differential alone is insufficient to infer two separate product markets.'
"Equally important, the FTC’s analysis considers only the high-end models of Xbox (Series X) and PlayStation (Standard Edition), thereby ignoring the differentiation within Xbox’s console lines. In fact, the entry-level versions of the current Xbox and Switch are offered at the same price point ($299.99), and the Xbox Series S is sold for $50 less than the Switch OLED model ($349.99).
"PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point."
Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson has previously reported the PlayStation 5 will be getting an overhaul with a new model set to launch around September 2023. The New PS5 will replace the current iterations and will have nearly identical hardware to the current consoles on the market.
The biggest difference according to that report is the new PS5 will have a detachable disc drive. The detachable disc drive will be connected to the PlayStation using an extra USB-C port on the back of the console.
The new PS5 model "doesn't seem like there are any major hardware changes from the original console" and the removable "disc drive likely won't be compatible with the current digital version."
Tom Henderson, who has been reliable with his PS5 hardware leaks so far, said it's not a Slim, just a new version of the big model with a detachable disc drive. I don't think we will actually see a smaller PS5 model until they are able to do a die shrink from the current 7nm down to 3nm and have it be profitable to do so, I don't think they will be able to make it very much smaller with just a die shrink down to 5nm. I'm guessing 2025 for the Slim model currently, as Henderson also reported that the only new PS5 hardware planned for 2024 is the PS5 Pro.
I agree with you but just want to point out Sony already moved to a 6nm process which reduced its power consumption by more than 10%. Comparing all version show an incredible reduction of the heatsink components.
That's probably not enough still for a slim version but AMD is already using 5nm (desktop 7000) and 4nm (laptop 7000) in consumer products so there is room for Sony to realistically do so even this year. of course, 3nm is probably a more sensible target and so 2024 - 2025 is probably more like it.
A ps5 pro is simply not happening ignoring any of the other numerous issues there is no hardware that could provide a leap in performance at the same price. That's why all the talk of a hypothetical updated ps5 on digital foundry's DF weekly is whether a 1000 dollar ps5 could be viable.