Microsoft Thinks Sony Will Release a PS5 Slim Later This Year

Microsoft is expecting Sony to release a PlayStation 5 Slim model later this year and thinks it could have the same price point of the current PS5 Digital Edition of $399.99, according to documents filed by Microsoft as part of the FTC vs Microsoft hearing and spotted by The Verge.

"The FTC contends that Xbox and PlayStation constitute a market of two because they are offered at a similar price," reads the document. "That is unpersuasive. To begin with, '[t]he Supreme Court has repeatedly held that a price differential alone is insufficient to infer two separate product markets.'

"Equally important, the FTC’s analysis considers only the high-end models of Xbox (Series X) and PlayStation (Standard Edition), thereby ignoring the differentiation within Xbox’s console lines. In fact, the entry-level versions of the current Xbox and Switch are offered at the same price point ($299.99), and the Xbox Series S is sold for $50 less than the Switch OLED model ($349.99).

"PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point."

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson has previously reported the PlayStation 5 will be getting an overhaul with a new model set to launch around September 2023. The New PS5 will replace the current iterations and will have nearly identical hardware to the current consoles on the market.

The biggest difference according to that report is the new PS5 will have a detachable disc drive. The detachable disc drive will be connected to the PlayStation using an extra USB-C port on the back of the console.

The new PS5 model "doesn't seem like there are any major hardware changes from the original console" and the removable "disc drive likely won't be compatible with the current digital version."

