136 Employees Laid Off at id Software and 22 at Bethesda Game Studios in Texas - News

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A WARN notice filed in Texas, spotted by Game Developer, has revealed 158 employees at ZeniMax Media have been laid off in the state.

The studio hit the hardest is id Software in Richardson, Texas with 96 employees made redundant, along with 40 remote, for a total of 136 laid off. The Austin, Texas office for Bethesda Game Studios has also seen 22 employees laid off.

146 of the 158 workers laid off are represented by labor union Communication Workers of America.

There have been reports claiming around 50 percent of employees at id Software have been laid off as part of the mass Xbox layoffs. LinkedIn previously showed around 350 people had listed id Software as their place of work.

The number of employees at id Software's Frankfurt, Germany location appears to be unchanged as Germany labor laws require advance notice for layoffs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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