Rumor: PS5 With Detachable Disc Drive Doesn't Appear to Have Major Hardware Changes

There was a rumor in September 2022 that the PlayStation 5 will be getting an overhaul with a new model set to launch around September 2023. The New PS5 will replace the current iterations and will have nearly identical hardware to the current consoles on the market.

The biggest difference according to that report is the new PS5 will have a detachable disc drive. The detachable disc drive will be connected to the PlayStation using an extra USB-C port on the back of the console.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson is now reporting the new PS5 "doesn't seem like there are any major hardware changes from the original console." He added the removable "disc drive likely won't be compatible with the current digital version."

As always this should be treated with a grain of salt and as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

- Doesn't seem like there are any major hardware changes from the original console.

Henderson has also previously stated he heard from two sources who have access to test kits of this rumored new PS5 with a detachable disc drive and they claim it "works flawlessly."

The original rumor claims Sony will sell the new PlayStation 5 similar to how it does now. With one model including the detachable disc drive, while another will not include it. The detachable disc drive will be available to purchase separately. The detachable disc drive is said to not ruin the look of the PlayStation 5 as it will attach to it without looking like an external drive.

