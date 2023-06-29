Sega is Not Open to Being Acquired, Has a Great Relationship With Microsoft - News

It was revealed earlier this week Microsoft has had some interest in acquiring Sega, Bungie, IO Interactive, Square Enix, and several other studios.

Sega COO Shuji Utsumi speaking with Bloomberg said the company is not interested in being acquired saying, "No, not now." He did not say if Microsoft had approached them or not about a possible acquisition.

Utsumi did say Sega has a very close relationship with Microsoft and Microsoft values Sega more than other platform operators like Sony and Nintendo.

"We are very close with Microsoft and have a great relationship with its management team," said Utsumi. "Microsoft particularly has a high regard for us. Xbox’s Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond are really serious about values that video game fans emphasize."

Sega and Microsoft in 2021 did announce a partnership for a strategic alliance exploring ways for Sega to develop large-scale and global games for the next-generation built using Microsoft's Azure's cloud platform.

The alliance would be a key part of Sega's mid to long-tern strategy and allow the company to move forward with its "Super Game." It is an initiative to develop new and innovative titles with a focus on "Global, Online, Community and IP utilization."

