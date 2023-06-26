Microsoft Considered Acquiring Sega, Bungie, IO Interactive, and More - News

Microsoft at one point had considered acquiring Sega, Bungie, IO Interactive, and more. This is according to an email sent by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft CFO Amy Hood in November 2020 has been posted as part of the Microsoft vs FTC hearing, as well as a Microsoft internal April 2021 merger review document.

"We believe that Sega has built a well-balanced portfolio of games across segments with global geographic appeal, and will help us accelerate Xbox Game Pass both on and off-console," reads the email from Spencer via The Verge.

Spencer added, "The global appeal of Sega’s beloved IP will help expand Xbox Game Pass's reach to new audiences around the world, most notably in Asia, where localized content is critical to success."

The 2021 merger review document does list eight studios including Bungie, IO Interactive, Zynga, Thunderful, Supergiant Games, Scopely, and Playrix.

Bungie is now owned by Sony and Zynga is owned by Take-Two Interactive. Microsoft's internal document on Bungie states the "acquisition of Bungie will include securing valuable IP, Destiny (and its community) and integration of its dev & live ops infrastructure into Xbox Game Studios."



Microsoft is currently focused on trying to acquire Activision Blizzard.

