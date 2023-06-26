Microsoft Considered Acquiring Sega, Bungie, IO Interactive, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,802 Views
Microsoft at one point had considered acquiring Sega, Bungie, IO Interactive, and more. This is according to an email sent by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft CFO Amy Hood in November 2020 has been posted as part of the Microsoft vs FTC hearing, as well as a Microsoft internal April 2021 merger review document.
"We believe that Sega has built a well-balanced portfolio of games across segments with global geographic appeal, and will help us accelerate Xbox Game Pass both on and off-console," reads the email from Spencer via The Verge.
Spencer added, "The global appeal of Sega’s beloved IP will help expand Xbox Game Pass's reach to new audiences around the world, most notably in Asia, where localized content is critical to success."
The 2021 merger review document does list eight studios including Bungie, IO Interactive, Zynga, Thunderful, Supergiant Games, Scopely, and Playrix.
Bungie is now owned by Sony and Zynga is owned by Take-Two Interactive. Microsoft's internal document on Bungie states the "acquisition of Bungie will include securing valuable IP, Destiny (and its community) and integration of its dev & live ops infrastructure into Xbox Game Studios."
Microsoft is currently focused on trying to acquire Activision Blizzard.
I hope from the bottom of my heart that Microsoft never gets close to Sega.
Sega is a Japanese company, would the Japanese government allow an American company like Microsoft to own more than 49% of Sega? I believe there’s restrictions over foreign companies owning Japanese companies?
There's that old Microsoft spirit from the 360 era.
C*ck-block Japanese series like Persona and SMT from the people who actually buy those games to try and sell them to people who will never buy Xbox and to Xbox owners who will never play those games.
Yep, that´s the spirit I wanna see from them. Those people who "will never buy Xbox" can stay happy with the barrage of GAAS games that is coming their way.
Would have been weird seeing them go after Bungie, given Bungie is already a former MS first-party studio that became independent.
That said it was still a bit weird (not, not wrong) to see them end up being bought by Sony.
The most frustrating thing about all this is that, with $70b, they could have bought all of this and still have money left. I have been saying from the very beginning that MS should have followed Tencent and Embracer's strategy.
Sega makes alot of sense, buisness wise and spirituality
I can envision Spencer saying we are making a play for Sega and we expect it to go through since our spirits are aligned, followed by reporters asking exactly how is it spiritual followed by Spencer "it's spiritual because we once considered buying them" LMAO.
Honestly, reading some of the documents, I think if the activision deal gets abandoned they will make a hard push for Sega. It makes too much sense for the brand, and I think a soft relaunch of the Xbox brand in japan and the rest of Asia under the Sega brand name could actually really help sales in that region.
Yes. But Sega really isn't comparable to Activision in size. So I'm not sure that the outcome of the Activision deal has much bearing on it. People have been mentioning for years that It would make sense for Microsoft to buy Sega. And now we know that Microsoft believed, maybe still does, that it makes sense as well. So, if they think Sega can be purchased at a number that makes sense, I'm not sure why Activision would really change their thinking on that.
That said, they are unlikely to make any purchases in the gaming space, with a possible exception for small, individual developers, while they're still trying to get the Activision deal over the finish line.
I wouldn't be surprised if they still go after Sega even if the ABK deal is approved. Sega includes Sonic, Yakuza, Persona, Total War, Football Manager, Jet Set Radio, Puyo Puyo, and a lot more.
Would Sega agree to being bought tho. They recently acquired Rovio, and it just doesn't feel like they will agree to an acquisition. I don't see Capcom, Bandai Namco, and Square Enix either. The only JP companies that I think Microsoft has a chance are Koei Tecmo, Konami, Level 5, and some smaller studios.
Any publicly traded company, has to do what is best for it's stock holders. If Microsoft offered something outrageous like 10 billion dollars, all the stock holders would sue Sega if they didn't accept it.
Hostile takeovers in Japan do not happen.
no it does happen, I'm pretty sure. But hostile takeovers rarely happens in general
I think that's only the case if majority of stock holders agrees. But companies usually has control of majority of their own stocks. If majority are owned by the company themselves then the company has the right to refuse. If Sega doesn't want to be acquired, that already means majority will not accept it even with an outrageous offer (assuming they do have control of the majority)
There is zero chance that MS would buy a company for purposes of getting their developers if they sense that the developers don't want to come to MS. If they believed that the vast majority of the developers wanted to join MS but management was trying to stand in the way of a deal for some reason, there is maybe a remote possibility that they would go around management and the board to go straight to shareholders to make their case.