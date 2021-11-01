Sega and Microsoft Form Strategic Alliance to Establish a Next-Gen Development Environment Built on Azure - News

/ 1,211 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sega and Microsoft have announced a partnership for a strategic alliance exploring ways for Sega to develop large-scale and global games for the next-generation built using Microsoft's Azure's cloud platform.

The alliance would be a key part of Sega's mid to long-tern strategy and allow the company to move forward with its "Super Game." It is an initiative to develop new and innovative titles with a focus on "Global, Online, Community and IP utilization."

Sega says the proposed alliance represents its future and working with Microsoft will help anticipate trends. The goal is to optimize development processes and continue to release high-quality games to players using Azure.

Sega and Microsoft have agreed on a foundation for the alliance and will work together to build further technological evolutions with areas like network infrastructure and communication tools used for global online services.

"We are very pleased to announce today that we are considering a strategic alliance with Microsoft to help develop SEGA's new 'Super Game' initiative as well as build a next-generation game development environment," said Sega President and COO Yukio Sugino.

"By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans all over the world; in this regard, we aim to build an alliance that utilizes both SEGA's powerful game development capabilities and Microsoft's cutting-edge technology and development environment."

Microsoft CVP Sarah Bond added, "SEGA has played such an iconic role in the gaming industry and has been a tremendous partner over the years. We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft cloud technologies. Together we will reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and SEGA alike."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles