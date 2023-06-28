Microsoft Considered Acquiring Square Enix - News

/ 1,645 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

It was reported earlier this week Microsoft at one point had considered acquiring Sega, Bungie, IO Interactive, and several other developers. A new internal document released as part of the Microsoft vs FTC hearings revealed Microsoft had also considered acquiring Square Enix.

The internal document provided several reasons as to why Microsoft was interested in acquiring Square Enix. The reasons included bolstering Xbox's presence in Asian markets and to add more content to help grow Xbox Game Pass.

Another reason for the possible acquisition was to help grow Microsoft's presence in the mobile gaming market as it might help "future mobile-exclusive Game Pass offerings."

"Combining Square Enix’s robust mobile-native portfolio with our own could potentially help us create a mobile-native Xbox Game Pass SKU," reads the document. Adding the publisher's games would "have substantial value for a subscription service."

Thanks, The Verge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles