Everybody 1-2-Switch! Trailer and Details Released - News

/ 493 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo at the beginning of this month Everybody 1-2-Switch! for the Nintendo Switch with a June 30 release date and a price of $29.99.

Nintendo has now released the first trailer and details on the soon to be released game.

View the trailer below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

Everybody 1-2-Switch! is your chance to elevate your next friend hangout, birthday, family holiday gathering… or wherever else people in your life gather to have fun. Simply grab some Joy-Con controllers or compatible smart devices to play team-based games that are easy to set up with the help of your horse host Horace. Party sizes from two to eight people in Joy-Con mode or even up to 100 in Smart Device mode (yes, 100 people, horses not included!) can enjoy the multiplayer excitement.

For a suggested retail price of just $29.99, Everybody 1-2-Switch! has a variety of games and party modes to match the mood of your festivities. In Everybody 1-2-Switch! you can:

Snap colorful photos in the real world with smart device cameras to match a trending color in a game of Color Shoot.

Work as a team to pump up a balloon as big as possible without popping it in Balloons.

Put your teamwork to the ultimate test in a game of Ice Cream Parlor, where you’ll be keeping track of your customers’ next ice cream orders.

Test your wits (and reaction time) by answering quickly in Quiz Show where the winner can be decided by mere milliseconds. You and your guests can even create and play custom quizzes, so let your personality shine!

Relax with a classic party game, Bingo Party, but with a new twist—playable on smart devices.

And much more!

Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add an extra challenge, so there are many options to explore—-your parties will never be the same. Take it from Horace, the host of the festivities in Everybody 1-2-Switch, who just happens to be a horse: “You’ve never held a party quite this outrageous, so prepare for fun at your mane event!”

Can’t wait to find out more about the game? Watch a special video in which content creators from around the world recently took a trip to Japan to play Everybody 1-2-Switch! together, as people all over the globe got a first look while partying it up with the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles