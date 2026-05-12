Mineru's Construct amiibo From The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launches September 17 - News

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Nintendo announced it will release a Mineru's Construct amiibo from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on September 17.

When you tap the amiibo while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you will receive items . This includes a special fabric for Link’s paraglider.

Read details on the amiibo below:

May 12 will mark three years since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game launched on the Nintendo Switch system. A Mineru’s Construct amiibo figure, which is compatible with the game, will be available starting September 17.

The Mineru’s Construct amiibo figure has articulated arms that you can move around.

There’s a fair bit of freedom to its movement too, so try making it pose in a way that looks good to you.

You can tap your Mineru’s Construct amiibo figure while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to receive items to help you on your adventure. You may even receive a special fabric for Link’s paraglider. The in-game fabric partkly glows in the dark as wel! We hope you’ll give it a try when it launches.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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