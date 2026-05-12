Double Fine Productions Files to Unionize - News

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Xbox first-party studio Double Fine Productions has filed to unionize with support rom the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

The petition weas filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on May 7 and requests voluntary recognition from Microsoft. The union will include all "regular part-time and full-time employees," which totals to 42.

"On May 7, the workers at Microsoft studio Double Fine Productions announced their decision to form a union with CWA to preserve and extend the studio’s commitments to creative excellence, diversity and inclusion, and worker quality of life," reads a statement from the CWA sent to Aftermath.

"In tandem with requesting voluntary recognition from the company, workers have also filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to secure union representation. We appreciate that Microsoft has taken a neutral approach and agreed not to interfere in any way with worker’s rights to organize unions."

Double Fine Productions are the developers for the recently released Kiln and Keeper, as well as Psychonauts, Brutal Legend, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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