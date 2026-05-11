PC Version of Forza Horizon 6 Has Leaked Online Ahead of Release - News

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by, posted 6 hours ago

The PC version of Forza Horizon 6 has leaked online ahead of its official release later this month.

The Gaming Leaks and Rumours Reddit page reports the PC version was accidentally released in full in the preload via Steam's backend and a developer forgot to encrypt it. This has made the files for the game available to download and can be made playable after applying a crack.

Videos and screenshots have been posted online, however, this cracked version of the game appears to be unstable with crashes and freezes.

Forza Horizon 6 will launch for the for Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 19, and for the PlayStation 5 later in 2026. Early Access will start four days earlier on May 15 for those with the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade.

The game went gold earlier this month. This means the game is now being pressed onto discs for retails and prepared for digital release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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