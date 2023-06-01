Everybody 1-2-Switch! Announced for Switch - News

/ 510 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Everybody 1-2-Switch! for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on June 30 for $29.99.

Read details on the game below:

Wanna party? Break out the Nintendo Switch system and laugh it up at your next game night!

Mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game. Grab some Joy-Con controllers or smart devices for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People at your next party can get moving and show off their teamwork in this multiplayer mashup.

A mix of games and modes to keep you on your toes!

Use Joy-Con controllers or smart devices, team up, and let the games begin. Split into teams and see which group can win a certain number of games first. Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add extra challenge!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles