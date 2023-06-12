FTC Files Injunction Looking to Block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal - News

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) following a report earlier today has filed its application for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction from a US federal district court in an attempt to block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition before the deal's deadline on July 18.

"Both a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction are necessary because Microsoft and Activision have represented that they may consummate the proposed acquisition at any time," reads the FTC complaint.

The FTC added, "Press reports began circulating suggesting that Defendants were seriously contemplating closing the Proposed Acquisition despite the pending administrative litigation and the CMA Orders."

The US judge will need to decide on issuing a temporary restraining order to stop Microsoft from closing the deal for two weeks, as well as a preliminary injunction that would stop Microsoft from closing until the result of the FTC's legal challenge against the deal.

The deal has been approved in South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

Microsoft's deal is facing a block in the UK, which the two companies are appealing. A case management conference attended by Microsoft and the UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), was recently held and Justice Marcus Smith scheduled the hearings for Microsoft's appeal to start July 24 and is expected to last upwards of 10 days.

