Switch Outsells PS5 as Zelda Boosts Sales - Europe Hardware Estimates for May 2023 - Sales

/ 1,485 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Europe with 371,758 units sold for May 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 32.30 million units lifetime in Europe.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 333,075 units to bring its lifetime sales to 11.68 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 120,155 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.98 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,272 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.84 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by nearly 11,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 31,000 units. PS4 sold 343,930 units for the month of April 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 88,787 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 122,998 (58.6%). Nintendo Switch sales are up by 92,629 units (33.2%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 27,412 units (-18.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down 1,542 units (-32.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 40,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 106,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 19,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.18 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.52 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.57 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for May 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 371,758 ( 32,301,107 ) PlayStation 5 - 333,075 ( 11,681,176 ) Xbox Series X|S - 120,155 ( 5,977,429 ) PlayStation 4 - 3,272 ( 45,838,511 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe May 6, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 95,759 PlayStation 5 - 88,100 Xbox Series X|S - 27,503 PlayStation 4 - 859

Europe May 13, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 111,490 PlayStation 5 - 85,414 Xbox Series X|S - 29,160 PlayStation 4 - 833

Europe May 20, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 86,218 PlayStation 5 - 79,146 Xbox Series X|S - 30,776 PlayStation 4 - 806

Europe May 27, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 80,415 Switch - 78,291 Xbox Series X|S - 32,716 PlayStation 4 - 774

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles