Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct to be Roughly 2 Hours Long

Microsoft's GM of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter has revealed the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct will be "roughly two hours" in length.

"7 days until our first ever double feature," said Greenberg. "Roughly two hours of non stop games, games, games, games, and Starfield!"

Greenberg responding to fans revealed games at the showcase from first-party Xbox developers will either have in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. There won't be any full CG trailers from first-party Xbox studios and each of the trailers will be labeled.

"None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers," he said. "Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans."

Unlike at the 2022 Xbox showcase, there won't be a focus on games coming out in the next 12 months this year. There also won't be any movie or TV show trailers.

When asked if there would be a focus on gaming coming out in the next 12 months he simply replied, "no."

"Can confirm there will be no movie or TV show trailers in our games show," Greenberg added.

The main Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed on June 11 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST and immediately after the show the Starfield Direct will air featuring a deep-dive into the upcoming game from Bethesda Game Studios. The showcase and Direct will be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, and Facebook.

