Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 'Development is Progressing Smoothly and According to Plan' - News

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase in the first developer comment posted on Twitter was asked how the development on the game was progressing. Kitase said development is progressing well.

"Development is progressing smoothly and according to plan," said Kitase. "We are currently working on nailing down a release date for the game."

Developer comment number 1 pic.twitter.com/O4KdGlh4gy — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 2, 2023

Kitase is an interview from last July said the game is a PS5 is exclusive is due to the speed of the SSD.

"It's exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphical quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed," Kitase said at the time. "Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably."

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Winter 2023.

