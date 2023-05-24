By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Microsoft Files Appeal Against UK Decision to Block Activision Blizzard Acquisition

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 554 Views

Microsoft has filed its appeal to overturn the decision by the UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), to block Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

A Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed to Bloomberg it has filed its appeal. The case will be heard by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) in the UK, which is expected to take several months.

The software giant has hired lawyer Daniel Beard KC, who is a "leading competition barrister" and in the past has "overturned multi-billion dollar penalties levied on Apple and Intel by the EU." He already worked with Microsoft in the late stages of hearing with the CMA, before the regulator blocked the deal last month.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is also facing issues with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), who filed an antitrust lawsuit in December of last year

The deal has been approved in 37 countries representing over two billion people. This includes China, the European UnionUkraineSouth AfricaJapanChileBrazilSaudi Arabia, and Serbia

