Whispike Survivors: Sword of the Necromancer Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Grimorio of Games has announced Whispike Survivors: Sword of the Necromancer for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch "very soon."

Whispike Survivors: Sword of the Necromancer blends two trendy game genres: horde survivor and farm simulator.

In this game you will control one of Sword of the Necromancer‘s monsters and make it fight other critters to make it the strongest! Were you defeated? Don’t worry! You can take your last monster’s seed, plant it and get it back…

Only “adult” Whispikes are eligible to fight, so you will have to wait and take care of your farm until they grow (or play with a default one in the meantime). Also, you might not get exactly what you expect: by planting seeds in neighboring slots you can get hybrids that combine the original seeds’ attributes!

Defeat hordes of enemies to make your Whispike stronger.

Use the seeds that Whispikes drop when dying to grow them in your Whispike farm and make even stronger hybrids!

Turn your foes into manure to accelerate the Whispike’s growth!

