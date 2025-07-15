Xbox Game Pass Adds Grounded 2, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and More - News

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes RoboCop: Rogue City, My Friendly Neighborhood, Back to the Dawn, Abiotic Facto, Wheel World, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Grounded 2, and Farming Simulator 25.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

High On Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

High On Life returns to Game Pass today! Humanity is threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It is up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic guns to take down Garmantuous and his gang to save the world!

Coming Soon

RoboCop: Rogue City (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

A new guy is in town, and with him, a wave of crime floods into Old Detroit. With chaos on the streets, it’s up to you to restore order in this explosive first-person adventure. Become the iconic, part man, part machine, RoboCop, and fulfil your prime directives: protect the innocent and uphold the law.

My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Something is amiss with everyone’s favorite Saturday morning puppet show! For years, the colorful cast of The Friendly Neighborhood delighted audiences across the globe with their cooky capers and educational adventures. Play as Gordon, a repairman sent to find the underlying cause of this disturbing dilemma. Fend off puppets and solve puzzles in this survival horror adventure.

Back to the Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 18

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

A gripping prison escape RPG woven with crime, corruption, and hidden agendas. Step into a maximum-security facility where every inmate has a past—and a plan. You’ll have to fight to survive, investigate, and ultimately break free before the time runs out.

Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 22

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Abiotic Factor is a survival crafting experience for one to six players set in the depths of an underground research facility. Caught between paranormal containment failure, a military crusade, and chaos from a dozen realms, the world’s greatest minds must survive against the universe’s biggest threats.

Wheel World (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 23

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! You are Kat, a young cyclist with one mission: save Wheel World from total collapse. Explore a stunning open world filled with impressive vistas, hidden secrets, and races that will test your skills. Customize your bike with an endless array of parts, from sleek speedsters to off-road beasts — there’s no limit to how you can ride.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 24

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a Souls-like action RPG set in the dark final days of the Ming Dynasty. Play as Wuchang, a pirate warrior battling memory loss and a deadly curse, as you master brutal combat, evolve your skills, and uncover the truth behind a world consumed by chaos.

Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 29

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Shrunk again, but the world is much larger. Survive a sprawling open world alone or in co-op with friends. Craft weapons, forge armor, and build bases while exploring the park on your trusty Buggy mounts. Unravel hidden mysteries and face unexpected threats. But something else is out there — and it hasn’t forgotten you.

Farming Simulator 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 1

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. Build a farm along winding rivers and historic grain elevators in North America, surrounded by ponds in Central Europe, or in a lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies near a neon-lit port city. Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – it’s your farm, you decide!

In-Game Benefits

Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members get access to these in-game benefits with your membership. Benefits can vary by game, region, and time.

Fragpunk: Unlock Lancers & Weapon Skins (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Unlock all current Lancers and Groovy Night Series Weapon Skin Bundle Access, including five extreme tier (with Model VFX, Kill VFX and Skin Animation) weapon skins! Get day-one access to every new Lancer after release, and the Extreme Skin Bundle refreshes every 4 months. Let’s break the rules together!

Asphalt Legends Unite: Exclusive Monthly Gift Bundle (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Unlock the Acura NSX GT3 Evo car, 10 card packs, and 500,000 credits to upgrade your collection and take the lead on the track! This benefit requires Asphalt Legends Unite to use.

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Super Animal Royale: Summer Perks Bundle – Available now

Unlock the Super Animal Royale Summer Xbox Perks Bundle to claim your place at the top of the food chain with style this summer season! –

Apex Legends: Prodigy Supercharge Pack – Available now

Join the Apex Games ready for battle with the Prodigy Supercharge Pack. This collection of content will trick out specific weapons and Legends in special gear. This pack includes two character skins (Fuse and Revenant), two weapon skins (Volt SMG and Charge Rifle), and two banners (Fuse and Revenant).

Leaving July 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in before they go or use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library.

Gigantic (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’re adding more games over time to the Stream Your Own Game collection for Game Pass Ultimate members. Visit Xbox.com/Play to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices if you own them.

I’m excited to see you all in the park in Grounded 2, and maybe I’ll even be brave enough to turn off arachnophobia mode (unlikely!). Until next time, we’ll chat with you over at Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or Xbox. Cheers friends!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

