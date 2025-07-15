Life is Strange Collection Announced for PS5, Launches October 2 - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has announced Life is Strange Collection for the PlayStation 5.

The collection includes all five Life is Strange games and will launch on October 2 for $59.99. Pre-orders are available on the Square Enix Store.

Read details on the collection below:

The Life is Strange Collection contains the following games and downloadable content:

Life is Strange Remastered

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered

Life is Strange 2

Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition

True Colors Deluxe Edition Life is Strange: Double Exposure Ultimate Edition

Ultimate Edition All downloadable content released for each game, including pre-order bonuses

Life is Strange is a single-player narrative adventure franchise that focuses on heartfelt, grounded stories with a twist of the strange. Having won over 100 awards since its inception—including awards given by The Game Awards, The Peabody Awards, BAFTA and GLAAD—he franchise is a cornerstone of the narrative adventure genre.

Over five cinematic, emotional adventures, you’ll Rewind Time as Max Caulfield and uncover the secrets of Arcadia Bay with Chloe Price, take a road trip with Sean Diaz and his telekinetic brother Daniel, find a new home with psychic empath Alex Chen, and return to Max to solve a murder across two timelines.

The box set includes a disc with Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, alongside a digital code to redeem Life is Strange Remastered, Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, Life is Strange 2, and all associated downloadable content and pre-order incentive items.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles