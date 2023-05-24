Metro Exodus Has Sold Over 8.5 Million Units - Sales

/ 426 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Embracer Group in its latest earnings report announced Metro Exodus has sold over 8.5 million units worldwide as of March 2023. The game has also surpassed 10 million players.

This figure is up from eight million units sold in the previous quarter, which means 500,000 units were sold from January to March 2023.

Metro Exodus released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2019, while the Enhanced Edition released for PC in May 2021 and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2021.

Embracer Group $EMBRAC has revealed that #MetroExodus has now sold 8.5 million units to date!



Metro Exodus has been played by more than 10 million people.



The game sold more than 500.000 units last quarter (Jan-Mar 2023).#PS5 #PS4 #Xbox pic.twitter.com/1kfEvvkXXJ — EmbracerInvestor (@EmbracerInvest) May 24, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles