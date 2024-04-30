Rise of the Ronin Launch Sales are Surpassing the Nioh Series - Sales

Koei Tecmo in it latest earnings report has announced launch sales for Rise of the Ronin are tracking ahead of of the Nioh series - Nioh and Nioh 2.

The open-world action RPG was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and developed by Team Ninja. Koei Tecmo said the title was the "culmination" of it's game creation and it "raised the level of our development, technology, and management."

Koei Tecmo also says the Metascore for the game is "Generally Favorable" and the User Score is "very high."

Rise of the Ronin released for the PlayStation 5 on March 22.

