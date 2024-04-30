Stellar Blade Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Stellar Blade has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 27, 2024.

Topspin 2K25 debuted in third place, Sand Land debuted in 16th place, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes debuted in 27th place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to second place, while Hogwarts Legacy and Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell two spots to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in ninth place and Forza Motorsport re-entered the charts in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Stellar Blade - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Topspin 2K25 - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Minecraft WWE 2K24 Princess Peach: Showtime! Grand Theft Auto V Forza Motorsport

