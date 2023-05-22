The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 14, 2023.

Hogwarts legacy is in second place, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in third place, and NBA 2K23 is in fourth place. FIFA 23 is in fifth place, Grand Theft Auto V is in sixth place, and Dead Island 2 is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Dead Island 2 Dead Island: Definitive Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

