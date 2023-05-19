Jim Ryan on PS VR2: 'Too Early to Judge its Popularity' - News

/ 334 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Famitsu was asked about the popularity of the recently released virtual reality device, the PlayStation VR2, said it is too early to judge how well it is doing.

PS VR2 has just been launched, so it may be a little early to judge its popularity, but we are happy to see many positive reactions from users and the media," said Ryan.

"I just listed some of the compatible titles, but more than 40 titles have been released around the launch of PS VR2. In addition, there are many titles ahead of us in 2023 and beyond. We will continue to push forward so that those who purchase PS VR2 can enjoy it for a long time and we can also secure profits."

There have been reports PlayStation VR2 is off to a slow start with data and analytics research firm IDC saying it likely to have only sold around 270,000 units by the end of March. There was also a rumor Sony had cut its production plans for the PlayStation VR2 for the year of 2023 by around 20 percent.

The PlayStation VR2 requires a PlayStation 5 and released in February of this year for $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles