Rumor: Sony Cuts PlayStation VR2 Production by 20% - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Research firm IDC last week claimed the PlayStation VR2 is off to a slow start and the VR headset is likely to have only sold around 270,000 units by the end of March.

Insider Ming-Chi Kuo is now claiming Sony has cut its production plans for the PlayStation VR2 for the year of 2023 by around 20 percent.

The insider also claims other VR headsets haven't sold well with the Meta Quest Pro having shipped about 300,000 units lifetime and China’s largest AR/VR headset brand, Pico, having shipped 40 percent lower units in 2022 than expected.

This follows another report by Bloomberg from before the VR headset launched that Sony had cut its production from two million units to one million units by March 2023. The report also claimed Sony was looking to ship about 1.5 million PlayStation VR2 units between April 2023 and March 2024.

