Dragon Age Creator Mark Darrah Doesn't See Series Returning Any Time Soon - News

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Dragon Age series producer and creator Mark Darrah speaking on an episode of the FRVR Podcast doesn't see Electronic Arts greenlighting a new entry in the series any time soon.

"I have no concept of who could, would, possibly pitch that at EA," he said. "EA owns a frightening number of IPs that are dormant.

"What I’ve heard is if you go and decide you're going to make a [game based on an IP]… the instant you're about to start, suddenly like three different people who think they control it come out of the woodwork and essentially like rip you apart and chew you up and spit you out."

He added, "The problem is I don't know who at BioWare would pitch a Dragon Age. So the other option is somebody else within the EA organization decides they're gonna pitch a Dragon Age and what I expect would happen if they try to do that, is somebody at BioWare would essentially become one of those people jumping under the vents to rip that person apart. I suspect that it wouldn’t happen for a variety of reasons."

BioWare is currently busy developing the next entry in the Mass Effect series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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