Final Fantasy VI Remake Would Require 4 or 5 Games, According to Hamaguchi and Yoshi-P - News

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Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida, better known as Yoshi-P, and Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi during the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Berlin over the weekend discussed the series and why a Final Fantasy VI remake isn't that feasible.

Hamaguchi said Final Fantasy VI was the biggest influence, but did warn this doesn't mean he will work on a remake of the game.

"I’ve given this answer to a lot of media interviews, and it is also a Square Enix title so apologies for that, but Final Fantasy 6 is the reason I wanted to work in games so that always has a special place in my heart," said Hamaguchi (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"But every time I give that answer to a journalist or someone, the next day there’s an article online saying 'Hamaguchi will be remaking Final Fantasy VI.' So I also say 'no, I am not' at the same time."

Yoshida stated that while fans would want a Final Fantasy VI remake it would be a huge undertaking that would require four or five games.

"Of course I understand the feelings of the players, but you’ve got to think about it," said Yoshida. "Look at Final Fantasy VI. It's such an incredibly huge game. The scale is just immense, and the same applies for other titles like Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy IX."

Hamaguchi added, "So of course now, since you're working on the Final Fantasy VII remake series, I do get that people would be asking for remakes of other titles, but if we did remake those other titles, we'd probably end up having to release them in four instalments, or maybe even five instalments."

Hamaguchi said it was incredible to work with the same people on the entire Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy.

"I really think, having worked on the Final Fantasy VII Remake series, that I am truly blessed with a wonderful team," he said. "They've stuck with me for over 10 years working on three separate games, that are a remake of a single game, and there's not many that would do that. We're not quite at the finish line yet, Revelation isn't out, but we're almost there, and I'm so grateful to them that we've been able to make it this far.

"And if, for example, we were doing something where every time we got to the end and released one we'd said 'okay, we'll have a separate team, we'll look for new people' then I'm not saying it would have been impossible but it would have been close.

"So yeah, I'm truly blessed with such a great team and I do think not only is it a matter of timing, in a way it's a miracle that we were able to get these people willing to stick around and willing to keep up the motivation to work on so many of these standalone titles back to back. So that's why I can't just sit here and go 'yeah, yeah, I'll remake VI,' because it's not quite that easy."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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