Final Fantasy VI Remake Would Require 4 or 5 Games, According to Hamaguchi and Yoshi-P - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,015 Views
Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida, better known as Yoshi-P, and Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi during the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Berlin over the weekend discussed the series and why a Final Fantasy VI remake isn't that feasible.
Hamaguchi said Final Fantasy VI was the biggest influence, but did warn this doesn't mean he will work on a remake of the game.
"I’ve given this answer to a lot of media interviews, and it is also a Square Enix title so apologies for that, but Final Fantasy 6 is the reason I wanted to work in games so that always has a special place in my heart," said Hamaguchi (via VideoGamesChronicle).
"But every time I give that answer to a journalist or someone, the next day there’s an article online saying 'Hamaguchi will be remaking Final Fantasy VI.' So I also say 'no, I am not' at the same time."
Yoshida stated that while fans would want a Final Fantasy VI remake it would be a huge undertaking that would require four or five games.
"Of course I understand the feelings of the players, but you’ve got to think about it," said Yoshida. "Look at Final Fantasy VI. It's such an incredibly huge game. The scale is just immense, and the same applies for other titles like Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy IX."
Hamaguchi added, "So of course now, since you're working on the Final Fantasy VII remake series, I do get that people would be asking for remakes of other titles, but if we did remake those other titles, we'd probably end up having to release them in four instalments, or maybe even five instalments."
Hamaguchi said it was incredible to work with the same people on the entire Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy.
"I really think, having worked on the Final Fantasy VII Remake series, that I am truly blessed with a wonderful team," he said. "They've stuck with me for over 10 years working on three separate games, that are a remake of a single game, and there's not many that would do that. We're not quite at the finish line yet, Revelation isn't out, but we're almost there, and I'm so grateful to them that we've been able to make it this far.
"And if, for example, we were doing something where every time we got to the end and released one we'd said 'okay, we'll have a separate team, we'll look for new people' then I'm not saying it would have been impossible but it would have been close.
"So yeah, I'm truly blessed with such a great team and I do think not only is it a matter of timing, in a way it's a miracle that we were able to get these people willing to stick around and willing to keep up the motivation to work on so many of these standalone titles back to back. So that's why I can't just sit here and go 'yeah, yeah, I'll remake VI,' because it's not quite that easy."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Translation: "We want to charge you $80 five times, for a total of $400. Cha-ching baby!"
So what they're saying is that modern Square's Final Fantasy games will never be as large and immense as the old school ones ever again.
And then really if old school FF games are 3-5 times larger when converted to modern remake, then modern game like FF13 trilogy would've just been a single game back then lol (also wouldn't mind a remaster of FF13 trilogy package)
I'm seriously down for the any old school remake to just have a modern facelift of their original and play exactly like the original, no need to revamp it like they did with FF7.
It's true. And I agree with this post.
I think a lot of people don't consider how much transitioning up from 2D to 3D does. Even if it is 1:1 in content, the games get a lot larger and longer, but there is so much more that needs to get filled in.
Just click on a video of Link to the Past, and look at how much more players do in 5 minutes than 5 minutes of Ocarina of Time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpHfauqv68U&list=PLYpDU5ElRBfnMpYARtzhy95fabXQ3bwsI&index=2 ' Dude isn't even rushing, and he takes 2 minutes to enter 10 unique rooms, backtracking through one, all having doors with numerous switches hit, treasure boxes opened, obstacles cleared, killed several monsters (including stalfos), 11 rooms in total when you consider backtracking).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIPAbOz_JX0 ' in 2 minutes he had just entered the third room after climbing some vines, opening a treasure box, going through a door, and hitting one small enemy with a deku nut to open a second door.
Not saying one is inherently better than the other, but in Ocarina of Time's 3D logic, I don't think it is at all a stretch to say that to do that 2 minutes of Link to the Past might take 20 minutes in full 3D (Ocarina of Time style).
Add that a If you're a developer like Squaresoft, the details and 3D art are going to matter, given Final Fantasy's brand expectation of having cutting edge detail in their graphics (cutting edge graphics are a philosophy they've stuck with since the SNES era, predating 3D). Also, early 3D RPGs where towns had like 4 houses and 7 people walking around felt wrong; it wasn't until devs started putting dozens to hundreds of characters walking around, and expanding the scope of cities to much larger sizes that they began to feel modern (think the Xenoblade series, Witcher 3, and the Final Fantasy 7 Remake). Often early 3D RPGs would do a post-apocalypse gimmick (Skies of Arcadia, Dragon Quarter, and FFX) to explain why settlements were so small; or they'd do the corridor thing (Xenosaga series and FF13) to give the illusion of a much larger world around them. I wouldn't say that either FFX or FF13 styles are appropriate for a full 3D FF6 remake. A Xenoblade Chronicles or FF7 remake style game will inevitably be significantly bigger... would it be 4 or 5 games worth, I don't know, but I'm guessing the FF devs have thought a lot about it, and wouldn't be exaggerating.
Nope. FFVI could absolutely be remade as a single game. Heck, the FFVII Remake series didn't need to be split into three games either, it only ended up that way because of the huge amount of added content and padding.
Remaking the older Final Fantasy games is a nice idea, but a different approach is required to make it viable.
It almost certainly wouldn't have been feasible to make that game in one giant release, not without substantial compromises, that's why they did it in three.
Personally, I believe no more than two games were required for a VII remake.
Give us an HD/2D remake similar how they did the Dragon Quest games- we'll be very satisfied. That would not require 4-5 games. Just 1. This goes to show how out of touch SquareEnix is when it comes to what Final Fantasy fans want- and also how they lost track.
Agreed. I'd love to see an HD-2D remake.
Not to say I wouldn't absolutely love a massive scale epic 4 to 5 part remake of FF6 as well.
That is simply not true. I haven't played enough of the original VII or the remake at all to know if that's true even in that case, but VI definitely isn't big enough to need more than one game. If they think it is, they seriously need to rethink their scoping. Whether they can make the costs and the profits work out well enough in just one game is perhaps a more interesting question, but VI as a game definitely doesn't need that many games for a remake - no question about it.
Cause splitting VII into 3 separate games worked so great for you, that you had to drop the exclusivity and make it a Multiplatform release due to low sales. Sorry for ppl not wanting to wait 8 years to see the end, nor wanting to waste time on compulsory mini games to progress the story to justify the lack of it.
Grand scope of making a game too big in the first place? They can't do 6 8 or 9 in a single game when trying to make a game in the scope of FF7Rs? Then don't. Most people didn't expect FF7Remakes to be that either, and it was far too much. The sales of Rebirth vs Remake shows this.
They really need to just get on with making new Final Fantasy entries.
All they really need to do is a remake along the lines of P3R or the upcoming Ocarina of Time remake. It doesn't need to be something that's split into 3 games.
These squarenix developers are so full of shit! As if all remakes had to be just like the FF7 remake. We just wanted a more “beautified” version of the games with some possible quality of life improvements. Gtfoh!
Well, we have the Pixel Remaster of FF6 which is an excellent entry.
I'd also love to see an HD-2D remake style expanded FF6, which I think would be feasible.
But (despite being unfeasible) I'd also like to see the multi-part full 3D remake of the game, and now I'm intrigued by the proposed FF8 version as well. But, when thinking about the Espers and how they should be handled in FF6... I can't help but to think of what Xenoblade Chronicles 2 did there.
Yeah, I'd be up for all three approaches of FF6
And would love to see a HD-2D/3D hybrid style FF7 and FF8 remakes that are approximately the same as the pixel remasters for the PSX era which are more or less bringing that experience to the modern era with a current cutting edge approach to the primarily overhead camera-view gaming. While I do very much like the 3D remake approach, what I'd also really like is a more authentic approach in the way the pixel remasters did the first 6 FF games (but, HD-2D style fits a lot better for this era).
Also, on a full remake, don't skip out FF4, that one has the DS remake, but I think it can go further. While FF6 did evolve the direction of FF and influenced a lot of games that came after (FF or otherwise), FF4 was the first game in the franchise that really pivoted toward the layer of character driven storytelling that really came to define Final Fantasy as a franchise.
Prior to FF4, the franchise was more or less "We're going here and solving this problem/completing our objective, then we're going over there" whereas Final Fantasy 4 put the character drive into the front seat. Rather than going to place X to do Y, their direction was a consequence of their own internal journey. A character may have done something terrible, slaughtered a village, betrayed someone, or worked for an evil Kingdom to slaughter innocents in conquest, and their journey was more defined by the internal conflicts which manifested externally, often blending with the external plot-driven elements of "get the crystals/Espers"; it flipped the whole bus ride around, the character driven stuff was now in the driver seat and the plot driven stuff in the back. So, FF4 was the first, but FF6 was the second... but yes, I won't deny FF6 did it better. Just don't forget FF4.
I'd love to know the math behind how a 30ish hour game that fit on a ~2MB SNES cartridge would need 4 - 5 full releases to be redone.
No it wouldn't and honestly that game had a lot of bloat. The ending where you have to fight all these dragons at the end can honestly just be removed IMO.