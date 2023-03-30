Research Firm Claims PlayStation VR2 is Off to a Slow Start - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 308 Views
The vice president of data and analytics research firm IDC, Francisco Geronimo, speaking with Bloomberg is claiming PlayStation VR2 is off to a slow start.
IDC claims PlayStation VR2 is likely to have only sold around 270,000 units by the end of March. This should be taken with a grain of salt until Sony provides official sales numbers.
"I suspect a price cut on the PSVR 2 will be needed to avoid a complete disaster of their new product," said Geronimo.
He added, "Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates and increasing layoffs. VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate."
PlayStation VR2 released on February 22 and is priced at $549.99. It includes the virtual reality headset, Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.
The launch window lineup for PlayStation VR2 includes over 40 games, while many more games are planned to release throughout the year.
I wouldn't say 270k is all that bad. It's expensive and barely out for a month and already made around 150 million in revenue. It's also only available via Sony themselves, so it's way to early to call this a flop already. Most expensive VR headsets don't even break a million units.
Yeah, but isn't that a bit odd selling directly from Sony instead of also through retailers like the original PSVR? It's not like Steam Deck being sold directly from Steam where it's not really meant for mass market appeal.
I don't think it'll be a flop. I just don't think it'll get past the VR niche market. Maybe a little more than the original PSVR if I'm being optimistic? I'm guessing Sony is selling PSVR2 at a loss and aren't anticipating major sales, thus preferring to sell exclusively through their store. Beyond impressive tech for sure that I would love to see take off, but it's been difficult for VR to be accepted in the mass market.
I agree that they should also sell it via retailers. VR is a niche market and will remain that for at least a decade. But as long as PlayStation can sell 5 to ten million of PSVR units every gen they will probably keep making them. It's s great piece of tech after all. They make profit on the accessoires like the chargers though.
I'm glad MS are not investing money in a sector of technology that is not yet ready to move on from being in that gimmick category. I'm also glad some companies are as that is the only way to improve the tech.
Oh weird selling an accessory that costs more than the console isn't selling well. Never heard that before coughsegacough