Research Firm Claims PlayStation VR2 is Off to a Slow Start - Sales

The vice president of data and analytics research firm IDC, Francisco Geronimo, speaking with Bloomberg is claiming PlayStation VR2 is off to a slow start.

IDC claims PlayStation VR2 is likely to have only sold around 270,000 units by the end of March. This should be taken with a grain of salt until Sony provides official sales numbers.

"I suspect a price cut on the PSVR 2 will be needed to avoid a complete disaster of their new product," said Geronimo.

He added, "Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates and increasing layoffs. VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate."

PlayStation VR2 released on February 22 and is priced at $549.99. It includes the virtual reality headset, Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.

The launch window lineup for PlayStation VR2 includes over 40 games, while many more games are planned to release throughout the year.

