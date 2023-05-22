PS5 Best-Selling Console, Zelda OLED Boosts Switch - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for April 2023 - Sales

by, posted 24 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,345,894 units sold for April 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 37.44 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 1,273,752 units to bring its lifetime sales to 125.06 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 372,859 units to bring their lifetime sales to 21.67 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 12,972 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.03 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 669,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 60,000 units. PS4 sold 676,414 units for the month of April 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 313,059 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 673,730 (100.2%). Nintendo Switch sales are up by 142,499 units (12.6%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 134,647 units (-26.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 18,065 units (-58.2%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 189,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 755,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 182,000 units. It should be noted March is a five week month, while April is a four week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 6.92 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 4.35 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.89 million units.

Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for April 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,345,894 ( 37,439,537 ) Switch - 1,273,752 ( 125,055,820 ) Xbox Series X|S - 372,859 ( 21,669,400 ) PlayStation 4 - 12,972 ( 117,033,518 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for April 2023:

Switch - 461,632 PlayStation 5 - 388,966 Xbox Series X|S - 247,486 PlayStation 4 - 2,772

Europe hardware estimates for April 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 439,299 Switch - 331,947 Xbox Series X|S - 92,086 PlayStation 4 - 3,339 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for April 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 457,544 Switch - 440,216 Xbox Series X|S - 12,496 PlayStation 4 - 6,635

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for April 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 60,085 Switch - 39,957 Xbox Series X|S - 20,791

PlayStation 4 - 226

Weekly Sales:

Global April 8, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 333,916 Switch - 237,400 Xbox Series X|S - 89,464 PlayStation 4 - 3,360

Global April 15, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 331,542 Switch - 230,453 Xbox Series X|S - 86,535 PlayStation 4 - 3,557

Global April 22, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 321,685 Switch - 234,660 Xbox Series X|S - 92,585 PlayStation 4 - 2,822

Global April 29, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 571,239 PlayStation 5 - 358,751 Xbox Series X|S - 104,275 PlayStation 4 - 3,233

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

