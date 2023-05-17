Switch Best-Selling Console, PS5 and XS Sales Drop - Americas Hardware Estimates for April 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 931 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 461,632 units sold for April 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 48.34 million units lifetime in the Americas.
The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition released at the end of April to help boost Switch sales for the month.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 388,966 units to bring its lifetime sales to 16.49 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 247,486 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.71 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,772 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.57 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 181,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 61,000 units. PS4 sold 207,994 units for the month of April 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 186,111 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 110,383 (39.6%). Nintendo Switch sales are up by 55,213 units (13.6%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 82,302 units (-25.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down 13,763 units (-83.2%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 65,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 422,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 120,000 units. It should be noted March is a five week month, while April is a four week month.
2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.37 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.55 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.22 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for April 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 461,632 (48,340,781)
- PlayStation 5 - 388,966 (16,487,081)
- Xbox Series X|S - 247,486 (12,708,510)
- PlayStation 4 - 2,772 (41,566,770)
USA hardware estimates for April 2023:
- PlayStation 5 - 328,112
- Switch - 390,107
- Xbox Series X|S - 209,068
- PlayStation 4 - 2,370
Weekly Sales:
April 8, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 97,527
- Switch - 82,141
- Xbox Series X|S - 59,593
- PlayStation 4 - 701
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 82,163
- Switch - 69,623
- Xbox Series X|S - 50,331
- PlayStation 4 - 597
April 15, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 93,858
- Switch - 81,142
- Xbox Series X|S - 58,229
- PlayStation 4 - 696
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 79,236
- Switch - 68,738
- Xbox Series X|S - 49,135
- PlayStation 4 - 594
April 22, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 92,565
- Switch - 80,188
- Xbox Series X|S - 61,415
- PlayStation 4 - 683
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 78,127
- Switch - 67,987
- Xbox Series X|S - 51,868
- PlayStation 4 - 587
April 29, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch - 218,161
- PlayStation 5 - 105,016
- Xbox Series X|S - 68,249
- PlayStation 4 - 692
USA:
- Switch - 183,759
- PlayStation 5 - 88,586
- Xbox Series X|S - 57,734
- PlayStation 4 - 592
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Switch 50M in the Americas.In a few months became the second best ever console instead of ps2.In a year surpass DS as the best ever console in the Americas
I expect the same picture for May. Switch being up YoY is crazy. PS5 dropped hard MoM.
ps5 seems to low, while other two seem too high in my opinion. even the series x(needs a price cut) is starting to sit on the shelves along the S for quite a while.