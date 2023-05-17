Switch Best-Selling Console, PS5 and XS Sales Drop - Americas Hardware Estimates for April 2023 - Sales

/ 931 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 461,632 units sold for April 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 48.34 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition released at the end of April to help boost Switch sales for the month.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 388,966 units to bring its lifetime sales to 16.49 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 247,486 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.71 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,772 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.57 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 181,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 61,000 units. PS4 sold 207,994 units for the month of April 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 186,111 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 110,383 (39.6%). Nintendo Switch sales are up by 55,213 units (13.6%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 82,302 units (-25.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down 13,763 units (-83.2%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 65,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 422,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 120,000 units. It should be noted March is a five week month, while April is a four week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.37 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.55 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.22 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for April 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 461,632 (48,340,781) PlayStation 5 - 388,966 (16,487,081) Xbox Series X|S - 247,486 (12,708,510) PlayStation 4 - 2,772 (41,566,770)

USA hardware estimates for April 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 328,112 Switch - 390,107 Xbox Series X|S - 209,068 PlayStation 4 - 2,370

Weekly Sales:

April 8, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 97,527 Switch - 82,141 Xbox Series X|S - 59,593 PlayStation 4 - 701

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 82,163 Switch - 69,623 Xbox Series X|S - 50,331 PlayStation 4 - 597

April 15, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 93,858 Switch - 81,142 Xbox Series X|S - 58,229 PlayStation 4 - 696

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 79,236 Switch - 68,738 Xbox Series X|S - 49,135 PlayStation 4 - 594

April 22, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 92,565 Switch - 80,188 Xbox Series X|S - 61,415 PlayStation 4 - 683

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 78,127 Switch - 67,987 Xbox Series X|S - 51,868 PlayStation 4 - 587

April 29, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch - 218,161 PlayStation 5 - 105,016 Xbox Series X|S - 68,249

PlayStation 4 - 692

USA:

Switch - 183,759 PlayStation 5 - 88,586 Xbox Series X|S - 57,734

PlayStation 4 - 592

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles