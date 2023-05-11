Switch Sales Top 29M, PS5 Sales Up 185% - Japan Hardware Estimates for April 2023 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 313,379 units sold for April 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 29.02 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 192,006 units to bring its lifetime sales to 3.43 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,437 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 2,496 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.44 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 99,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 2,000 units. PS4 sold 92,710 units for the month of April 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 517 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 124,703 (185.3%). Nintendo Switch sales are up by 14,557 units (4.9%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 21,275 units (-89.5%). The PlayStation 4 is up 4,348 units (4,885.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 26,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 65,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 3,000 units. It should be noted April has four weeks, while the previous month, March, had five weeks.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for April 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 313,379 ( 29,022,114 ) PlayStation 5 - 192,006 ( 3,429,219 ) PlayStation 4 - 4,437 ( 9,618,740 ) Xbox Series X|S - 2,496 ( 440,614 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan April 8, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 52,518 PlayStation 5 - 46,214 PlayStation 4 - 1,203 Xbox Series X|S - 912

Japan April 15, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 48,812 PlayStation 5 - 47,053 PlayStation 4 - 1,363 Xbox Series X|S - 292



Japan April 22, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 49,594 PlayStation 5 - 40,437 PlayStation 4 - 1,121 Xbox Series X|S - 542

Japan April 29, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 51,812 PlayStation 5 - 41,763 PlayStation 4 - 794 Xbox Series X|S - 493

