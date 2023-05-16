EU Official: CMA Overstated Microsoft's Share in Cloud Gaming Market - News

/ 644 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Yesterday the European Union regulator, the European Commission, announced it had approved Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard due to the deals signed by Microsoft in recent months related to cloud gaming.

The UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), who blocked the deal last month, quickly responded to the approval by the European Union stating it "stands by its decision." It had also previously said Microsoft has a 60 to 70 percent marketshare in the cloud gaming market.

An official from the European Union in a report from the Financial Times says the CMA had overstated Microsoft's marketshare in the cloud gaming market as it included Xbox Game Pass subscribers who don't use cloud gaming.

The official added that the cloud gaming market isn't a separate market in the video game industry, but is instead a small segment of the overall gaming market.

A subscription to the more expensive Xbox Game Pass tier - Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - is required in order to access Xbox Cloud Gaming. The higher tier also includes access to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles, PC, as well as EA Play.

Thanks, Wccftech.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles