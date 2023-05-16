Ubisoft to Increase Developers Working on Assassin's Creed by 40% - News

/ 332 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft announced it will increase the number of developers working on the Assassin's Creed franchise by 40 percent "to fuel its ambitious expansion."

"As part of our progressive reallocation of resources, we notably plan to increase the number of talents working on the Assassin’s Creed brand by 40 percent over the coming year," said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Mirage, Assassin's Creed Codename Red, and Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe in September 2022.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is a smaller scale title in the franchise and is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna with a 2023 release window.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red is the next evolution of the more recent open-world RPG Assassin's Creed games and is set in feudal Japan. Not much is known about Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe at this time.

The publisher also plans to release Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile, The Division Resurgence, Skull and Bones, The Crew: Motorfest, Xdefiant, and "another large game" by end of March 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles