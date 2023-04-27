Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Smart Tale Games have announced Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch this Fall.

Read details on the game below:

This new party game for one to four players will immerse you in the iconic world of Inspector Gadget. Stroll through the environments of the original series, meet characters such as Chief Quimby, Penny or the M.A.D. agents and use the various gadgets of the Inspector to fight the M.A.D. forces.

Wowsers! Play as the iconic Inspector Gadget and join your friends in this new party game! Metro City has fallen under the control of the evil Dr. Claw. In order to save the city, Inspector Gadget must use a time machine to go back in time. Unfortunately, the machine breaks down and the inspector’s ancestors are teleported to the present.

Your mission: Explore Metro City and confront Inspector Gadget’s ancestors to recover the missing parts of the machine. You’ll have to solve mini-game quests to unlock the bolts needed to repair it.

Key Features:

Embark on a fun and exciting adventure as the legendary Inspector Gadget and save Metro City from Dr. Claw!

adventure as the legendary Inspector Gadget and save Metro City from Dr. Claw! Explore Metro City and complete quests and challenges in Adventure Mode.

Discover 16 entertaining mini games inspired by the Inspector Gadget universe, such as Count Them All, My Precious and Pass the Bomb!

Inspector Gadget universe, such as Count Them All, My Precious and Pass the Bomb! Have fun with family and friends in Multiplayer mode.

Multiplayer mode. Enjoy the exceptional soundtrack by Tanis Chalopin, the daughter of Inspector Gadget‘s creator, Jean Chalopin.

