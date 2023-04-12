Redfall 60 FPS Performance Mode to Release Post Launch - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios Austin via Twitter announced the open-world FPS, Redfall, will only launch with Quality mode, while the 60 frames per second Performance mode will be added in a game update at "a later date."

The Quality mode on the Xbox Series X will run at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second, while on the Xbox Series S it will run at 1440p resolution at 30 frames per second.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

Redfall at launch will require a persistent online connection even when playing in single player. However, the developer is "looking into" removing the always online requirement, according to Game Director Harvey Smith.

Redfall will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 2.

