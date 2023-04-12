Redfall 60 FPS Performance Mode to Release Post Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 334 Views
Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios Austin via Twitter announced the open-world FPS, Redfall, will only launch with Quality mode, while the 60 frames per second Performance mode will be added in a game update at "a later date."
The Quality mode on the Xbox Series X will run at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second, while on the Xbox Series S it will run at 1440p resolution at 30 frames per second.
Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:— Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023
Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS
Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS
60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW
Redfall at launch will require a persistent online connection even when playing in single player. However, the developer is "looking into" removing the always online requirement, according to Game Director Harvey Smith.
Redfall will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 2.
Talk about every marketing and PR blunder in the book for this game since it was announced xD
Hands-on first impressions have been extremely positive, which is great because the game itself is still shaping up to be really good, but still so many shots in the foot! Be better to delay it to Summer. July or August would be better.
Honestly at this point they just need to delay it. They already said they are working on adding an offline play option post-release, and now we learn that 60 fps support is coming after release as well. They have just made too many marketing blunders at this point to release this game into such a busy gaming period (only about a week and a half after Dead Island 2, only 4 days after Jedi Survivor, and only about a week before Zelda). At this point they would be much better off delaying until like July or early August.
Bullshit, quality mode my @#$#&
They just can't make the game run at 60fps on Xbox, now they coming with excuses.
Give the team more time, lauch this game at Halloween time! Don't make a FPS at 30 frames, we are in 2023 damn! Get your shit together Xbox.
Seem like Microsoft really as a problem with lower resolution; they would rather have unstable FPS than lower resolution. But, I do respect that it's Arkane choice to set their default setting and they went with 4K - 30 FPS. To me this game was always a gamepass game and it as such a low barrier of entry that I'm more interest in is this game actually worth my time and will I enjoy it.
What a disaster. They cancelled the PS5 version for this? Yall can have it, lmao.
MS does more damage to XB brand than Sony does, that's for sure.
I wouldn't call it a disaster. Tears of the Kingdom will inevitably have framerate drops into the teens and gamers will be just fine with it. And for the same price.
The first one didn't drop below 27, why the second one drop this low ?
Oh really? So it's just me when I'm stuttering like I'm moving in slow motion in Korok Forest to this day?
EDIT: Out of curiosity, I just loaded up the game, and yeah, framerate still drops in the teens.
Classic "yeah but what about Korok forest"
One specific place in the whole huge open world
I was just giving the most notable example. Not just my only. This isn't an argument worth having dude lol.
It's the only example tho. The game had a patch 1 month after launched, no dips after that, beside the Korok forest
Oh I remember. I've put over 200 hours into Breath of the Wild. That patch did help some, but once action picked up, didn't matter where you were, that framerate tanked.
Oddly enoguh, never had this experience.
AND this is all irrelevant, as you assume ToK will have drops in the teens just to justify a 12 tflops machine can't run its exclusive game at 60 at launch. Classic "whatabouttheothers" which in this case is purely hypotetical
I'll get back to you here in a few weeks when we find out then :) and tbf, it's a safe assumption.
You played the game on PC emulator? Cause BoTW on Switch/WiiU have FPS issues, for sure, and It can hit way bellow 27 FPS!!
I' playing it right now and it drops WAY Below for sure. Just travel to the forest and I think the FPS is probably close to 10 there. And there are many many places like that.
But like he said, this does not make it a bad game at all (this is a masterpiece at so many levels) so yah coming out with a 30 FPS game with the patch a bit later for 60 FPS is not a "disaster" at all... This is the a bit dramatic.
Normaly i would agree with you, but this game is a FPS! Imho, in 2023 60 frames is a minimum for FPS, 30 frames at lauch can indeed hurt this game badly.
All the framerate footages shows a maximum dip to 20
So yeah, but no, and "I'M PLAYING IT RIGHT NOW" doesn't justify saying nonsense